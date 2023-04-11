FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Jr. Tell MAGA Supporters To Wear Clean Clothes And Shower?

A post on shared on social media purports that Donald Trump Jr. called on his father’s supporters to wear clean clothes when they protest.

Verdict: False

The post is a fabrication. There is no evidence that Trump Jr. made this statement.

Fact Check:

Trump Jr. revealed in an interview that he signed on the checks used as evidence in the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against former President Donald Trump, Newsweek reported. The former president recently pleaded not guilty to several felony counts in relation to hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, according to the outlet.

The Facebook post purports Trump Jr. told supporters to show up to protests clean. The post shares a screenshot of the alleged post in which Trump Jr. declares his father is “not low-class.”

“MAGA: If you are going to protest outside of the Manhattan DA’s office you MUST be wearing clothes and have taken a shower,” the alleged Tweet reads. “Trump is NOT low-class.”

This post appears to stem from the satirical Twitter account, PLZPLZ Follow – Faith Back Rub. The account shared a disclaimer in their bio saying, “Most of our screenshots are parodies.”

There is no credible news report that suggests this tweet is authentic. There is no record of this statement on Trump Jr’s verified Twitter account. Likewise, there is no record of this on the deleted tweet tracker, PolitiTweet. (RELATED: No, This Is Not A Real Headline About Male Pregnancy)

This is not the first time misinformation about the former president has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Trump had a child out of wedlock.