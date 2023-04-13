FACT CHECK: Was Chuck Schumer ‘Caught Red-Handed’ In A Finance Case Involving Biden And Schiff?

A video shared on Facebook purports New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer was allegedly “caught red-handed” in President Joe Biden’s finance case with California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.



Verdict: False

The caption does not match the video’s contents. The original video does not include any mention of a financial case involving the two lawmakers.

Fact Check:

Schumer and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a joint statement Apr. 7 asking Russia to release detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, according to The Hill. Schumer and McConnell claimed Russia did not present evidence to “justify their fabricated charges,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Facebook post claims Schumer was found to be complicit in an unnamed financial scandal relating to Biden. “Watch Chuck Schumer caught RED-HANDED in ‘Biden’s finance’ c.ase with Schiff…Grassley JAILS them,” the video, which has been viewed over 86,000 times, purports.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports indicating Schumer or Schiff have been sent to jail over their alleged involvement in Biden’s finance case. Likewise, the claim does not appear on Schumer’s website or his verified social media accounts. In addition, neither Schiff nor Grassley has publicly addressed the purported claim.

In the original video, Grassley testifies before the House Select Subcommittee on purported weaponization of the federal government in relation to an investigation into Biden’s finances led by him and Johnson.

Grassley says he and Johnson were targeted by their Democratic colleagues after Schumer, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Schiff sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleging “Congress was the subject of a foreign disinformation campaign.”

Grassley also claims Schiff labeled his and Johnson’s investigation as being “rooted in Russian disinformation.” (RELATED: Did Alejandro Mayorkas Cry After A Donald Trump Aide Asked A Question?)

Although Grassley mentions Schumer and Schiff, he does not accuse them of being involved with Biden’s financial on-goings or threaten them with jail time.

Check Your Fact has contacted Grassley and Schumer’s offices for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.