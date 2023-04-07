FACT CHECK: Did Alejandro Mayorkas Cry After A Donald Trump Aide Asked A Question?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas crying after an aide to former President Donald Trump asked an unspecified question.

Verdict: False

The video is unrelated to the caption, and instead shows a House Judiciary Committee meeting from April 2022.

Fact Check:

Trump was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records, NBC News reported. Threats have been hurled at the New York judge who presided over Trump’s arraignment and their family, according the Guardian.

A Facebook post allegedly shows a video of Mayorkas crying after a Trump aide asking a “brutal” question. The thumbnail includes a photo of Mayorkas and the alleged aid.

“‘DO YOU HAVE THE NUMBER,'” the caption reads. “Mayorkas CRIES LIKE KIDS (sic) after Trump’s aide BRUTAL ‘removal’ question.”

There is no evidence for the claim. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about such an incident occurring.

The video does not match its description. Instead, it shows a video from April 2022 when Mayorkas testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee regarding President Joe Biden’s budget for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Footage of the testimony was uploaded to YouTube by Forbes. Mayorkas is not seen crying in the video. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan ‘Snap’ At Alejandro Mayorkas?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the DHS for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Mayorkas has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy told Mayorkas he “will be impeached.”