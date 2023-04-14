FACT CHECK: No, Fox News Did Not Air A Story About A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Amidst The Louisville Shooting

A photo shared on Twitter alleges Fox News broadcasted a story covering Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich in place of coverage of the recent shooting in Louisville, Kentucky.

CNN: Five people dead, 6 taken to hospital after downtown Louisville, Kentucky, mass shooting. MSNBC: 5 people killed in Louisville mass shooting – 6 others badly wounded Fox News: Popeyes announces new chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/ZVegWPgvnb — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) April 10, 2023

Verdict: False

The image is not genuine. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed that the alleged broadcast did not air during the Louisville shooting.

Fact Check:

A bank employee opened fire on Old National Bank in Louisville around 8:30 a.m. Apr. 10, killing five and injuring eight, according to CNN. The shooter’s mother called police prior to the incident, saying that her son was armed and headed to the bank, but was too late to prevent it, USA Today reported.

The Twitter post purports Fox News covered a story about Popeyes’ chicken sandwich instead of the tragedy. The posts shares a screenshot of the alleged story.

“CNN: Five people dead, 6 taken to hospital after downtown Louisville, Kentucky, mass shooting,” the caption reads. “MSNBC: 5 people killed in Louisville mass shooting – 6 others badly wounded Fox News: Popeyes announces new chicken sandwich.”

The claim is fabricated, however. Fox News reported on the April 10 shooting on air and in a article published at 1:49 pm EST and another published at 3:19 p.m.

Check Your Fact found no recent news reports about the Popeyes chicken sandwich on the Fox News website. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Fox News Broadcast Saying That White Women Are A Threat To World Peace?)



“I can confirm that this did not air during the Louisville shooting,” a Fox News spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

This is not the first time fake coverage has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim CCN published a story that covered doctors injecting the COVID-19 vaccine into genitals.