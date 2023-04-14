FACT CHECK: No, There Are No Google Doodles For Hanukkah, Ramadan Or Transgender Day of Visibility

A post shared on Facebook claims Google Doodles were created for Hanukkah, Ramadan and Transgender Day of Visibility, but not Easter.

Verdict: False

These images are not genuine Google Doodles. They do not appear in the Google Doodles archive, and Google previously told Fox News that Google Doodles are not created for religious holidays.

Fact Check:

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby apologized after calling transgender people “mutants” and “demons” during a hearing regarding a transgender bathroom bill, according to Politico. Advocacy group Equality Florida urged Barnaby to resign for making these comments, The Guardian reported.

The Facebook post purports Google has featured doodles for non-Christian celebrations and excluded Easter. The posts shows several images of the alleged Google Doodles for Hanukkah, Ramadan and Transgender Day of Visibility, respectively.

These are not genuine Google Doodles, however. A search of the Google Doodles archive yields no results for Hanukkah, Ramadan or Transgender Day of Visibility. Check Your Fact debunked a similar claim in 2019.

A reverse image search yielded no results for the alleged Transgender Day of Visibility Doodle. The Ramadan Doodle shown stems from a campaign to persuade Google to make a Doodle for the holiday, according to a blog post. The Hanukkah graphic appeared when typing in “Hanukkah” in 2021, according to another blog post.

Google told Fox News in 2018 that the company does not create Doodles for religious holidays. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Transgender Athlete?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Google for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.