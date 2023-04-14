FACT CHECK: Is Barack Obama Relocating To Kenya In June?

A post shared on Twitter purports former President Barack Obama is planning to relocate to Kenya in June 2023.

👀👀👀 Why is Obama REALLY relocating to Kenya in June… this seems like one heck of a coincidence… fleeing the US? Obama is resettling in Kenya as Special Envoy for US Diplomacy-he said “makes me truly grateful as I pay tribute to the land of my father & forefathers” Stay… pic.twitter.com/JIQHhD2iQN — Scary Election Denier 🇺🇸 (@nomandatesco) April 5, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim originally stems from an article posted on the website, “The Standard.” A disclaimer included at the bottom of the article indicates it’s an April Fool’s Day story.

Fact Check:

Obama will visit Germany May 3 as part of a three-city speaking engagement regarding the current political crisis, according to The Local Germany. Obama also recently visited Australia as part of a speaking tour, The Daily Beast reported.

The Twitter post, viewed over 100,000 times, purports Obama is relocating to Kenya in June 2023. The post further claims the former president will serve as Special Envoy for U.S. Diplomacy in Kenya.

The claim is false. It originally stems from an Apr. 1 article posted on the website “The Standard.” A disclaimer included at the bottom of the article indicates it’s an April Fool’s Day story. The claim was also shared as an April Fool’s Day story on the website “Further Africa.” The user who shared the claim on Twitter on Apr. 4 did not indicate it was an April Fool’s Day story.

Furthermore, the April Fool’s Day story references the false claim that Obama was born in Kenya. The former president was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to copies of his birth certificate released by the White House, USA Today reported. (RELATED: No, Joe Biden Did Not Die)

There are no credible news reports indicating Obama is relocating to Kenya in June 2023. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the former president’s website nor his verified social media accounts. In addition, Kenyan President William Ruto has not publicly addressed the purported claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted Obama for comment through the Obama Foundation and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.