FACT CHECK: No, Joe Biden Did Not Die And Receive A Military Funeral

A post on shared on Facebook claims that President Joe Biden died and had a funeral on Jan. 20, 2021.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence for this claim.

Fact Check:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently announced that he will be challenging Biden for the Democratic Nomination for the Presidency, Fox News reported. Kennedy, who is a nephew of President John F. Kennedy, has repeatedly expressed anti-vaccine sentiments in public, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports that Biden died and was given a funeral. The post shares an image of a flight path from Dallas, Texas, with the call sign “EXEC1″ and the use of the call sign, which is to signal the president’s family is on board.

“It being that Joe Biden received a full grade Military Funeral Service on January 20, 2021,” the caption reads. “We know what Family is on this.”

The post does not share any proof that the President passed away. There is no credible news report that suggests that Biden had a funeral. Furthermore, Biden was present at a press conference earlier this week, according to Fox News. (RELATED: No, This Is Not A Real Headline About Male Pregnancy)

The date that the post claims Biden was buried, Jan. 20, 2021, was actually the day of his inauguration. Biden was sworn into office and delivered his first speech as Commander-in-Chief.

The description given for the call sign was correct. “EXEC1” stands for Executive One which is the call sign for denoting that the President is on board. However, this flight took First Lady Jill Biden to the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s women’s basketball championship, according to PolitiFact.

This is not the first time misinformation involving presidents has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Attorney General Merrick Garland is launching an investigation into those who protest President Joe Biden.