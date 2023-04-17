FACT CHECK: Did A Transgender MMA Fighter Fracture Her Opponent’s Skull?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows footage of Mixed Martial Artists (MMA) fighter Fallon Fox fracturing her opponent’s skull.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. There is no evidence Fallon fractured her opponent’s skull.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video appears to show Fox throwing an opponent to the floor before a referee steps in. Fox is then named the winner and remarks that she’s feeling excellent and that “every woman in this tournament better look out.”

“Remember when Transgender Mma Fighter Fallon Fox Beat Opponent In 39 Seconds Fracturing Her Skull,” the caption reads. “It has always been known men should not hit women. But if a man dresses as a woman it’s ok to fight women??”

The video is miscaptioned. Fox’s opponent, Ericka Newsome, was knocked out 39 seconds into the fight, according to an article by CNN. There is no mention of a fractured skull. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Newsome suffering form a fractured skull.

Footage of the fight can be seen on YouTube around the 7:01 timestamp. The original video also shows Fox’s comments after the fight have been edited to make her voice deeper. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Transgender Athlete?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to Fox for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.