FACT CHECK: No, This Is Not A Video Of The Destruction Of HAARP Equipment

A video shared on social media purports that the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) was destroyed.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. There is no evidence that this video was taken at the HAARP headquarters.

Fact Check:

The Instagram post purports to show a video of the destruction of HAARP. The video features men yelling as they tear down several structures.

“Haarp destroyed,” the caption reads. “One one but it’s a start.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video was taken at the HAARP facility. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search that led to a 2017 YouTube video titled in Portuguese, but translated to, ““IGARASHI farm in western Bahia residents of Correntina knock down power transformers.”

The incident took place on Nov. 2, 2017 in Brazil in response to a long standing water dispute within the country. Thousands of rioters, made up of small farm owners, broke into Igarashi Farm headquarters and destroyed the equipment.

The incident had no relation to HAARP. The only HAARP facility is in Alaska and continues to be operational. The program studies the behaviors of the ionosphere. Conspiracy theories have spread online that claim the facility was built to control the weather and is responsible for many of the recent natural disasters, according to NBC. (RELATED: No, This Is Not A Real Headline About Male Pregnancy)

This is not the first time miscaptioned destruction has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Ukrainians burned down a Russian church.