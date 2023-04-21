FACT CHECK: Video Claims 1,000 Polish K2 Tanks On Russian Border

A video shared on Facebook claims 1,000 K2 Polish tanks are positioned on the Russian border.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that 1,000 Polish K2 tanks are on the Russian border. A spokesperson for Poland’s Ministry of National Defense denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Poland pledged Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine and delivered several to the country in early April, according to the Kyiv Independent. Poland is also building an electronic barrier on its border with Russia, The Associated Press reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 9,000 times, claims Poland has sent 1,000 K2 tanks to its border with Russia. The video caption reads, “The Kremlin in Shock- Poland stands on hind legs! More than 1000 K2 delivered the Russian border!”

However, there is no evidence for this claim. If Poland had positioned 1,000 K2 tanks on the border with Russia, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Poland’s Ministry of National Defense has not made any statements indicating that they were positioning a large amount of tanks on its border with Russia.

Check Your Fact could not find any evidence that Poland had 1,000 K2 tanks. A March TVP World article states that South Korea would send 180 K2 tanks to Poland and that Poland would manufacture 820. So far, Poland has 15 K2 tanks delivered, with five delivered in March and 10 delivered in December, according to TVP World. The 820 tanks would be manufactured from 2026 onwards in Poland, according to Foreign Policy.

A spokesperson for Poland’s Ministry of National Defense said the claim was “absurd fake news.” (RELATED: Video Is From Movie Set, Not Russian-Ukrainian War)