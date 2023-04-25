FACT CHECK: Is This A Real Photo Of Jeffrey Epstein?

An image shared on Twitter purports to show late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein standing on an island with four children.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A media forensics expert confirmed the image was AI-generated in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will be questioned about the bank’s relationship with the late Epstein, according to Reuters. Federal lawsuits accusing the bank of being complicit in Epstein’s sex trafficking have been filed, CNBC reported.

The Twitter image purports to show Epstein standing on an island with four children. “If only you knew how bad things really are,” text overlay on the picture, viewed over 900,000 times, reads.

The image is digitally fabricated. The purported photo of Epstein is not included in any credible news reports about the late financier turned sex offender. Likewise, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has neither referenced the photo on its website nor its verified social media accounts in relation to its case against Epstein. In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has not publicly commented on the purported photo.

The image, which has also been shared on Instagram, was created using AI. The social media user who posted the image on Instagram indicated it was created with the AI program, Midjourney in a comment to another user. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Pope Francis Wearing An Oversized White Puffer Coat?)

“Curious to know if the beach scene in the background is Ai generated or if it’s a photo with the people generated over the top. I don’t know much about this technology,” one social media user commented on the post of the purported photo.

“The whole thing is generated. Nothing in this picture is real. It’s created with midjourney,” the social media user who originally posted the image responded.

Check Your Fact confirmed that the image was, in fact, created using AI via Hive Moderation’s Image Detection software. Hive Moderation rated the image as being 99.9% likely AI-generated with Midjourney as the program used.

“In the high-resolution version of the photo, there’s an artifact present on Epstein’s left arm. He’s wearing a gray short sleeved t-shirt, yet a yellowish sleeve is visible as his hand meets his arm. This is a common artifact present in AI-generated images because the model used to produce them samples patches from its training data of real images to produce the synthetic one,” media forensics expert Dr. Walter Scheirer explained in an email to Check Your Fact.

“These days, the blending of real content into a synthetic scene is pretty good, but it isn’t perfect. Thus you get these small imperfections that would never be present in a real photo,” Scheirer said.

Digitally fabricated photos have circulated on social media recently, misleading readers. Check Your Fact recently debunked a photo allegedly showing British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer wearing a skirt.