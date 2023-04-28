FACT CHECK: Was The General In Charge Of Russian Forces At Bakhmut Killed?

A video shared on Facebook claims the general in charge of Russian forces at Bakhmut was killed.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Ukraine has killed the commander of Russian forces in Bakhmut.

Fact Check:

Russian forces have continued an intensive assault on Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold onto parts of the city, according to The Moscow Times. Both sides have suffered heavy casualties as Ukraine is preparing for a counteroffensive, The Times reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 19,000 times, claims that the Russian general in charge of Bakhmut was killed. The video’s caption reads, “Greatest Victory in Bakhmut- Russian general in charge of Operation Bakhmut KILLED!.”

There is, however, no evidence for this claim. If the Russian general in charge of Russian forces at Bakhmut had died, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense nor the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have claimed to have killed a Russian general in Bakhmut. (RELATED: Does This Video Show NATO Helicopters Being Show Down In Ukraine?)

Wagner Group, a private military group, has been leading the assault on Bakhmut, according to The Washington Post. Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner, is alive as of publishing time.

“KIU Russian Officers killed in Ukraine,” a Twitter account that tracks confirmed deaths of Russian officers killed in Ukraine, does not list any generals killed in Bakhmut. Wikipedia also maintains a list of confirmed and claimed Russian generals killed in Ukraine. None of the generals listed were killed or claimed to have been killed in Bakhmut.

