FACT CHECK: Did Chick-fil-A Donate To Anti-LGBT Organizations After Promising Not To?

A post shared on social media purports that the fast food chain Chick-fil-A has donated $1.8 million to anti-LGBT groups despite their previous claims to end donations to those organizations.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. There is no evidence that they have donated to the organizations they received backlash for donating to recently.

A Missouri Judge has temporarily blocked the state’s legislation that would limit transition surgery for both minors and adults, CNN reported. Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo has paused the legislation for at least two weeks.

The Instagram post claims that the organization had gone back on their promise to not donate to anti trans organizations. The post features a headline above a clip from the video game “Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed.”

“After promising no to,” the caption reads. “Chick-fil-A donates another $1.8 million to anti-LGBTQ groups.”

Chick-fil-A released a statement in Nov. 2019 about future donations focusing on bettering the community. The statement was somewhat vague, but stated, “Chick-fil-A Foundation will deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.” The statement went on to note that both faith-based and non faith-based organizations would be considered for donations.

This post did not specify which group they had donated to. Although previously, the company donated to the Salvation Army, according to Bisnow. The Salvation Army has been accused of trans discrimination in the past but denied the allegations, Vox reported.

Chick-fil-A’s 2019 tax filings do not include any donations to the Salvation Army. They are the most recent publicly available taxes for the organization at this time. (RELATED: Did Hillary Clinton Endorse Ron DeSantis For President?)

