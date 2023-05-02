FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Line Of People Outside First Republic Bank?

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows a long line of people outside of First Republic Bank.

Can anyone confirm if this was taken outside of $FRC First Republic Bank this morning???? pic.twitter.com/UwfF7KAbd3 — Gregory Lanzillo (@GregoryLanzillo) April 28, 2023

Verdict: False

The image is miscaptioned and was not taken recently. It can be found on multiple stock image websites dating back to at least 2011.

Fact Check:

First Republic Bank collapsed, marking the third failure of a major U.S. bank in two months following Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Reuters reported. JP Morgan won an auction for the bank and will receive its deposits and a “substantial majority of assets,” according to Fox Business.

The Twitter post purports a long line formed outside of First Republic Bank on the morning of April 28. The post shares an image of a long line on a sidewalk. “Can anyone confirm if this was taken outside of $FRC First Republic Bank this morning????” the caption reads.

The photo is miscaptioned and was not taken recently, however. It can also be found on stock image websites such as iStock, Bigstock Photos and Adobe Stock. (RELATED: Did No Bank Collapse During Trump’s Presidency?)

The image dates back to at least 2011, when it was uploaded to iStock. It is also seen in a 2016 article from Purdue University about single queue lines. Check Your Fact could not find a location for the picture, but it appears to be digitally fabricated, as some people in line are duplicated.



Check Your Fact reached out to First Republic Bank for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a miscaptioned photo has been the source of misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim R. Kelly performed in prison.