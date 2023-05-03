FACT CHECK: Was Liz Cheney Hanged At Guantanamo Bay?

A post shared on Facebook purports former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was allegedly hanged by the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps at Guantanamo Bay on Apr. 24, 2023.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from an article published on a satirical website. A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy JAG Corps denied the claim’s authenticity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Support for Cheney among Republican voters has risen following former President Donald Trump’s indictment, according to the New York Post. A recent poll from the Trafalgar Group now places Cheney in third place behind Trump and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Facebook post purports Cheney was allegedly hanged by Navy JAG at Guantanamo Bay on Apr. 24. The post further claims Cheney supposedly used her final moments to “excoriate” Trump and threaten Vice Adm. Darse E. Crandall.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Cheney was allegedly hanged by Navy JAG at Guantanamo Bay on Apr. 24. Likewise, Navy JAG neither references the claim on its website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Cheney has not publicly addressed the claim.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from an Apr. 27 article published by the website “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Did Liz Cheney And Zoe Lofgren Propose A Bill That Would Bar Donald Trump From Running For President?)

The latest article is also a follow-up piece to three previous articles published by the site. The first article purports Cheney was allegedly indicted after Trump gave Navy JAG evidence suggesting she ran a ballot harvesting scheme in 2020 to prevent his re-election. The second article purports Cheney was supposedly arrested on charges of treason and seditious conspiracy. Finally, the third article purports Navy JAG allegedly sentenced Cheney to death by hanging following a military panel in relation to the aforementioned charges.

Although Cheney has not publicly addressed the claim, she did post a tweet on Apr. 24, the date of her supposed execution, reacting to the news that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson had been ousted from the network.

“This is not true,” Patricia Babb, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy JAG Corps denied the claim’s authenticity in an email to Check Your Fact.