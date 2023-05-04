FACT CHECK: Viral Image Showing Ocasio-Cortez With Massive Cleavage Is Fake

An image shared on Twitter claims to show New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

When I enter the White House next year my first task will be to save AOC. pic.twitter.com/RJMKGvbpMY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 28, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that this image is real. A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez confirmed it was fake.

Fact Check:

The image, viewed more than 2.8 million times on Twitter, claims to show Ocasio-Cortez. The image has been spread widely on Twitter, with another iteration receiving 220,000 views and 600 retweets.

However, there is no evidence that this image is real. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search using three different search engines; Tineye, Google and Bing. This search did not yield any results for the image from news outlets or other reputable sources.

Check Your Fact also reviewed Ocasio-Cortez’s social media accounts, such as her Instagram and Twitter, and did not find the image. Check Your Fact also looked through Getty Images and The Associated Press photo archives, which did not yield any results for the image.

Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that the image was fake. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Pope Francis Wearing An Oversized White Puffer Coat?)

Social media users have shared faked images of Ocasio-Cortez before, such as an image of her and Twitter CEO Elon Musk holding hands. Artificial intelligence-generated images of well-known individuals are often shared on social media, with users sharing fake images of Pope Francis and Russian President Vladimir Putin.