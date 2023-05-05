FACT CHECK: Image Showing Atlanta Shooter Is Actually Man With Weedwhacker.

A photo shared on Twitter purportedly shows the suspect of the recent Atlanta, Georgia shooter, alleging he’s a 42-year-old named Jason Goldstriker.

ATLANTA — Active shooter reported at Northside Hospital. Large police presence. Suspect identified as 42 year old Jason Goldstriker, an ex-employee.#activeshooter #breakingnews #atlanta pic.twitter.com/siCJKnnm4l — サイメン 🅰️ フェンダー (@simonafender) May 3, 2023

Verdict: False

Credible news reports show that the suspect is actually named Deion Patterson. The Atlanta police department has denied the man in the photo is a suspect.

Fact Check:

A gunman killed one and wounded four others in a medical waiting room in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, according to CNN. Jail records show the suspect has been charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault, NBC News reported.

A Twitter post allegedly shows the suspect of the shooting. The post shares an image of a man in a pinstripe suit holding a gun, surrounded by debris and blood.

“ATLANTA — Active shooter reported at Northside Hospital,” the post reads. “Large police presence. Suspect identified as 42 year old Jason Goldstriker, an ex-employee.”.

The photo is miscaptioned, however. The real suspect’s name is Deion Patterson, according to CBS News. The article shows a booking photo that does not resemble the man in the Twitter image.

The false image shared online stems from reality web series, “Fishtank Live.” It appears to be edited from a YouTube video from the series that shows the man, identified as Sam Hyde, using a weed whacker indoors, causing the mess. The edited photo replaces the weedwhacker with a firearm and adds fake blood stains. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show The Alleged Nashville Shooter With A Sign That Says ‘Trans Rights Or Else’)



Atlanta Police Department confirmed via email to Check Your Fact that the man in the Twitter post is not a suspect. When asked if the Twitter post correctly identifies the suspect, the spokesperson replied with, “If you’re referring to the man in the pinstripe suit—NO.”

The department also directed Check Your Fact to a statement confirming that the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson.

Check Your Fact reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.