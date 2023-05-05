FACT CHECK: Viral Video Of Kamala Harris During A Recent Speech Is Edited

A video shared on Twitter purports Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Today is today, and yesterday was today yesterday” during a recent speech.

What were Americans thinking when they voted for her? Or they voted because of her sex and skin color? pic.twitter.com/wEbbUuZGVo — Jayant Bhandari (@JayantBhandari5) May 2, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The Twitter video contained audio from a Harris impersonator. The Vice President does not make the purported comment in the original video.

Fact Check:

Harris is set to meet with the CEOs of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic on May 4 to discuss “the responsible development of artificial intelligence,” according to CNBC. The meeting is part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to “rebrand” Harris and “elevate” her as the Vice President, Fox News reported.

“Today is today, and yesterday was today yesterday. Tomorrow will be today, tomorrow. So live today, so the future today will be as the past today, as it is tomorrow,” Harris allegedly says in the video, which has been viewed over 4,000 times.

The claim is misleading. The Twitter video was originally posted on Apr. 29 by the account @Ramble_Rants. A close look at the video shows the text “Ramble Rants Reproductive Freedom” on the podium in front of Harris. The audio also does not match Harris’ lip movements.

The @Ramble_Rants account later admitted the video was a meme and contained audio from a Harris impersonator. “Here’s the @mommyrn88 impression I used for the meme,” @Ramble_Rants said, tagging Estee Palti, who is known for impersonating Harris on social media.

Furthermore, the original video indicates Harris does not make the purported remark during a recent speech she delivered on reproductive freedom at NARAL Pro-Choice America. A transcript of the speech that is available via the White House’s website also does not contain the purported remark.

In addition, the original video shows the phrase “Fighting For Reproductive Freedom” appearing on the podium in front of Harris. The digitally edited Twitter clip appears to have been created using a 33-second video of Harris’ speech that’s been uploaded to YouTube by the New York Post.

“Kamala Harris word salad speech at pro-abortion rally blasted by critics | New York Post,” the video’s title reads. (RELATED: Do These Images Show Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Celebrating Donald Trump’s Indictment?)

Likewise, there are no credible news reports indicating Harris made the purported remark. The Vice President also has not responded to the claim via her verified social media accounts. She would’ve if the claim were true.

Check Your Fact has contacted Harris’ spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.