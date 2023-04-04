FACT CHECK: Do These Images Show Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Celebrating Donald Trump’s indictment?

Photos shared on Twitter allegedly show President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating after receiving news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

Photos reportedly show President Biden celebrating in the White House as news broke of the Trump indictment pic.twitter.com/van3uWW6UC — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 31, 2023

Verdict: False

The photos are digitally fabricated. A White House spokesperson confirmed that the claim is false in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Trump has reportedly been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on charges of over 30 counts related to business fraud, Vox reported. He has raised over $5 million in campaign contributions since news of his indictment broke—over $4 million in the first 24 hours, according to Axios.

A Twitter post allegedly shows Harris and Biden reacting to the news of Trump’s indictment. The post appears to show a photo of Biden dancing with his fists in the air and an image of Biden and Harris embracing.

“Photos reportedly show President Biden celebrating in the White House as news broke of the Trump indictment,” the caption reads.

The images are not genuine, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Biden and Harris celebrating Trump’s indictment. Harris has six fingers in the second image, an error that commonly occurs in images generated by artificial intelligence (AI). (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Joe Biden Groping Brazil’s First Lady?)



“It’s false,” a White House spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email.

This is not the first time misinformation about Biden has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video claiming to show Biden calling for a national military draft to fight against Ukraine.