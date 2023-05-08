FACT CHECK: Did NASA Announce A 100-Foot Fissure Crack Opened Up At A Yellowstone Volcano?

A video shared on Facebook purports NASA announced a 100-foot fissure crack just opened up at a volcano located in Yellowstone National Park.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. Check Your Fact found no statements about the fissure crack on websites for NASA and Yellowstone.

Fact Check:

Federal wildlife officials are investigating the death of a grizzly bear that appears to have been killed near Yellowstone, USA Today reported. The death sparked outrage online, as grizzly bears in the Yellowstone area have been protected under the Endangered Species Act since 2018, according to CBS News.

The Facebook post claims a large fissure opened in Yellowstone park late April. The post shares a video that features a voice over and several photos of parks. “NASA Just Announced A 100ft Wide Fissure-Crack Just Opened Up Yellowstone Volcano in 24hrs,” the post’s caption reads.

The claim is fabricated, however. There is no statement regarding the alleged fissure crack on NASA’s website or on Yellowstone National Park’s website. Likewise, there is no mention of the claim in a update video from Yellowstone Volcano Observatory uploaded on May 1.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about NASA making this announcement. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A NASA Recording Of An Asteroid Crashing Into The Moon?)



Check Your Fact reached out to NASA and Yellowstone National Park for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.

This is not the first time misinformation involving a Yellowstone volcano has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Yellowstone had to be shut down due to sudden volcanic activity.