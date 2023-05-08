FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Recently Announce That Hillary Clinton’s Prosecution Is Moving Forward?

A video shared on Facebook purports former President Donald Trump announced former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s prosecution is moving forward.



Verdict: False

The original video shows a 2016 news report from Next News Network. The former President has no authority to oversee Clinton’s case since he left office in 2021.

Fact Check:

Clinton recently said in an interview that Trump “will not win the next election,” according to Sky News. She also stated in the interview that she believed Biden will win re-election “regardless of who the Republican nominee is,” the outlet reported.

“BREAKING TRUMP QUIETLY ANNOUNCES HILLARY’S PROSECUTION IS MOVING FORWARD,” the Facebook video, which has received over 5,000 likes, purports.

The claim is false. The original video, which has been uploaded to YouTube, shows a 2016 news report from Next News Network. In the video, host Gary Franchi references a November 2016 tweet from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in which then-President-Elect Trump said an investigation into Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton was not “off the table.”

Trump says “no” when asked if he is taking investigations off the table for Clintons but adds he doesn’t want to “hurt the Clintons.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

“Trump says ‘no’ when asked if he is taking investigations off the table for Clintons but adds he doesn’t want to ‘hurt the Clintons,'” the tweet from Haberman reads.

Despite Trump’s comments, The New York Times ran a story the same day claiming he had no interest in prosecuting the former Secretary of State, a point that Franchi also mentions in the Facebook clip. (RELATED: Has Hillary Clinton Been Indicted?)

Furthermore, Trump has no authority to oversee Clinton’s case since he left office in 2021 after losing re-election to President Joe Biden.

The claim made in the Facebook clip refers to allegations that Clinton had used a personal email server to handle classified materials during her time as Secretary of State. Former FBI Director James Comey, who conducted an investigation into the matter, found that while Clinton was extremely careless in her handling of classified information, no violations against statutes regarding classified information occurred, according to a July 2016 statement.

In addition, there are no recent credible news reports supporting the claim. Trump also has not publicly addressed the claim via his TRUTH Social account.

Check Your Fact has contacted Trump and Clinton spokespersons for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.