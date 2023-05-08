FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims Joe Biden Used Different Hands To Sign Documents

A video shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden used different hands to sign documents.

Verdict: False

One of the images has been flipped. Both show him signing documents with his right hand.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden signed an executive order meant to lower the cost of childcare, according to The New York Times. The order is expected to add new regulations and tweak existing policies, the outlet reported.

The Instagram video shows an image of Biden signing a document with his right before showing another image that shows him signing a document with his left hand.

However, the images have been flipped. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the first image shows Biden signing a condolence book at the Polish embassy in Washington, D.C. The image was shared on the Obama White House Flickr account. He signs the book with his right hand.

The other image shows Biden signing an executive order on his first day as president. The image shows him signing the executive order with his right hand, indicating that the video showed a flipped image instead of the actual image. (RELATED: Did The DOJ Release Jeffrey Epstein’s Flight Logs, ‘Which Appear To Be Nearly 96% Redacted?’)

