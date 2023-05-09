FACT CHECK: No, Viral Image Doesn’t Prove Stanley Kubrick Faked The Moon Landing

An image shared on Twitter claims deceased filmmaker Stanley Kubrick faked the moon landing.

Stanley Kubrick gave you the “moon landing.” pic.twitter.com/hvkxHyzGjt — Michael (@100ItsLevel) April 29, 2023



Verdict: False

The image was created by artificial intelligence. It does not show Kubrick faking the moon landings.

Fact Check:

The image purports to show Kubrick at a set on the moon, with the caption implying that he faked the 1969 moon landing. Conspiracy theories that Kubrick helped fake the moon landing have been around for decades, according to Time Magazine.

However, the image is not real. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image and similar ones were shared to a Facebook group called “AI Art Universe.” The group is described as a place “dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for those interested in the intersection of AI, design and art.”

The image was shared by Mitch Gates. While responding to a comment about whether or not the images were real, Gates said that the “name of the group is the answer you seek.” (RELATED: Do These Videos Show A Rocket Hitting The Moon?)

The image was debunked by other fact-checkers such as Reuters. The tweet also has a Community Notes attached to it, which is linked to the same Facebook post found by Check Your Fact. BBC reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh also debunked the claim on Twitter and pointed to the same Facebook post.

I can tell you what’s going on. It’s an AI-generated image https://t.co/AZ1YLioOhT — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 30, 2023

“I can tell you what’s going on. It’s an AI-generated image,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.

