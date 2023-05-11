FACT CHECK: Did Kevin McCarthy Call On Kamala Harris To ‘Step Down?’

A video shared on Facebook purports former Republican House Minority Leader and current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy allegedly called for Vice President Kamala Harris to “step down.”



Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. The original video shows then-Republican House Minority Leader McCarthy delivering remarks on the House floor in opposition to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act in 2021.

Fact Check:

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson allegedly helped facilitate a deal that ultimately won McCarthy the role of House Speaker, according to Insider. Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg claims Carlson planned to have McCarthy appear on his prime-time show to help him secure the role, the New Republic reported.

“Watch Kevin Mccarthy UNLEASHES on ‘C.zar’ Kamala Harris with PERFECT speech…calls her ‘step down,'” the Facebook video, which has received 10,000 likes, purports.

The claim is false. The original video, which has been uploaded to PBS News Hour’s YouTube channel, shows then-Republican House Minority Leader McCarthy delivering remarks on the House floor in opposition to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act in 2021. While McCarthy never calls for Harris to “step down,” he criticizes both Harris and Biden and calls for more protection at the U.S.-Southern Border during his speech, according to Politifact.

McCarthy spoke for a total of eight hours, the longest House speech in history, according to CNN.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating McCarthy has ever made the purported remark about Harris. The claim neither appears on the Republican House Speaker’s website nor his verified social media accounts. In addition, Harris has not publicly addressed the claim via a statement shared on her personal or government Twitter accounts.

Despite McCarthy’s objections to Biden’s Build Back Better Act, the House passed the legislation in a 220 to 213 vote on Nov. 21, 2021, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: Viral Video Of Kamala Harris During A Recent Speech Is Edited)

Check Your Fact has contacted McCarthy’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.