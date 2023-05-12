FACT CHECK: Viral Image Does Not Show Mug Shot Of The Alleged Texas Mall Shooter

A post shared on Facebook purports to show a mugshot of the alleged Texas mall shooter, Mauricio Garcia.



Verdict: False

While the mugshot shows an individual named Mauricio Garcia, it is not the same Mauricio Garcia accused of committing the shooting. The booking date included on the mugshot is Feb. 10, 2022, predating the Texas mall shooting.

Fact Check:

Garcia, the individual accused of fatally shooting eight people at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Dallas, Texas, entered the U.S. Army in 2008 and was terminated three months later, according to Fox News. Garcia reportedly planned the attack for months and posted racist and misogynistic rhetoric online, the New York Post reported.

The post includes a mugshot of an individual named Mauricio Garcia, who was listed as being booked in Dallas County, Texas. “Here’s Mexican national Mauricio Garcia, your Allen, TX mall shooter. Look how they have his race listed as ‘white,'” the Facebook post purports.

The claim is false. While the mugshot shows an individual named Mauricio Garcia, it is not the same Mauricio Garcia accused of committing the shooting.

The booking date included on the mugshot is Feb. 10, 2022, which means the arrest predates the Texas mall shooting, which occurred on May 6, 2023, according to CNN. The Mauricio Garcia pictured in the mugshot is listed as 35 years old, while the Mauricio Garcia allegedly involved in the shooting is 33 years old, also according to CNN.

Doug Sisk, a spokesperson for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, said the department “never processed the suspect in the shooting,” according to The Associated Press. Sisk also confirmed that while the individual pictured in the mugshot shares the same name as the alleged Texas mall shooter, they have different birthdays, the outlet indicated.

Likewise, the photo featured in the Facebook post has not been included in any credible news reports about the recent shooting. The photo neither appears on the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department website nor its social media accounts. (RELATED: No, This Photo Does Not Show The Atlanta Shooting Suspect)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.