FACT CHECK: Does Viral Video Show Fireworks After Major Italian Soccer Team Win?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a firework celebration after a soccer team from Naples, Italy secured a Series A win.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. The video stems from October 2020 and was taken in Split, Croatia, not Naples, Italy.

Fact Check:

Naples team Napoli won its first Serie A title in 33 years and third overall, according to BBC. Despite police banning them, fireworks lit up the sky in Naples as soon as the big win was secured, Reuters reported.

The video claims to show the scene after Napoli won. In the video, the sky is filled with reddish-pink fireworks as a car drives down a road with popping sounds audible from the display.

“Scenes in Naples last night after Napoli win their first league title for 33 years,” the post reads.

The video is miscaptioned, however. It originates from 2020 when it was posted on Instagram. “Fan group Torcida is 70 years old,” its caption reads once translated. (RELATED: Did Brazilian Soccer Fans Throw Rocks At The 2022 Team’s Bus?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Елена Марунчич (@elenamarunchich)

Split’s, Croatia’s, football fan club Torcida celebrated its 70th birthday in October 2020 with an abundance of fireworks and torches, according to Time Out.

“This is from Split back in 2020 where Torcida Split celebrated their 70th anniversary!” said one Twitter user who posted the video. “This wasn’t Naples last night.” Similar footage was posted in multiple YouTube videos from October 2020, all with titles indicating that they showed Torcida’s 70th birthday celebration.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Torcida for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

