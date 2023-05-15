FACT CHECK: Viral Image Does Not Show A Real NRA Billboard

A post shared on Twitter purports to show a new National Rifle Association (NRA) billboard that reads, “F–k Your Kids.”

Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. Reverse image searches reveal the purported billboard appears to have been created using two stock photos.

Fact Check:

The NRA has received online backlash over a social media post it shared hours after a shooting at a Texas mall killed eight people, according to Newsweek. Mauricio Garcia, the alleged shooter, opened fire Saturday at the Allen Premium Outlets, NBC News reported.

“New NRA Billboard…,” the Twitter post, viewed nearly 200,000 times, purports. The billboard features the NRA logo along with the phrase, “F–k Your Kids,” and the image of a single bullet.

The image is digitally altered. The purported billboard appears to have been created using two stock photos. A reverse image search generates the photo of the billboard with a blank white canvas via Alamy. In addition, a subsequent reverse image search generates the photo of the bullet, which appears on a black background.

Furthermore, the social media user who posted the photo of the purported billboard admitted it was not real, in response to a comment from another user.

“No,” the social media user denied the image was real. “But it conveys their actual thought…that they have no remorse when kids get slaughtered,” she said.

In addition, the NRA has neither made reference to the photo on its website nor on its verified social media accounts. Likewise, the photo of the purported billboard previously circulated online in April. (RELATED: Does The NRA Bans Guns From Its Events?)

“It’s the guns and the Republican Party. Want better for our children? VOTE BETTER! Do not think about sitting 2024 out. Roar your blue vote! #FreshResists,” the social media user who’d previously shared the post wrote at the time.

It’s the guns and the Republican Party. Want better for our children?

Check Your Fact has contacted the NRA for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.