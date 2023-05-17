FACT CHECK: Video Of DeSantis And Pence Meeting In Iowa Is From 2020.

A video shared on social media purports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence met at a restaurant in Iowa recently.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2020.

Fact Check:

DeSantis signed into law the defunding of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in Florida’s public colleges, Axios reported. DeSantis called the programs a “distraction from the core mission” and suggested those who want to study DEI go to California, CNN reported

The Facebook post claims that Pence and DeSantis met in Iowa just before former President Donald Trump’s rally. The video shows the two meeting at a diner and sitting down at a table near young citizens dining.

“Seems a bit odd, since Pence lives in Indiana, and Ron lives in Florida,” the caption reads. “However, most know they are from the same Rino cloth as Paul Ryan. IOWA — Just ahead of Trump’s rally, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence sit down to eat in the same state.”

There is no credible news report that suggests this video was taken recently in the state of Iowa. The video dates back to May 2020 in Orlando Florida, according to C-Span. Pence spoke with the DeSantis about their efforts to reopen the state after the pandemic closures.

Shortly after this meeting, Florida began letting people back to work and opened the restaurants with no restriction, according to Reuters. Florida lifted restrictions for business owners in the state. (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

