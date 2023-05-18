FACT CHECK: Did CNN Announce There Will Be No More Live Audiences At Town Halls?

A post shared on Twitter purports CNN announced there will be no more live audiences at their town halls following a recent event featuring former President Donald Trump.

CNN announces there will be no more live audiences at town halls Trump broke CNN. 😂😂 — aka (@akafacehots) May 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim does not appear on the network’s website or its social media accounts. A CNN spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Trump said he was surprised CNN was “traumatized” by the town hall event he participated in, according to The Hill. The former President defended the event in a TRUTH Social post, saying it brought the network “Sky High” ratings, the Daily Beast reported.

“CNN announces there will be no more live audiences at town halls Trump broke CNN,” the Twitter post, viewed over one million times, purports.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating CNN announced there will be no more live audiences at their town halls following a recent event featuring Trump. Likewise, the claim does not appear on the network’s website or its verified social media accounts. The former President also has not publicly commented on the purported claim via his TRUTH Social account.

“This social media post is entirely fabricated,” a CNN spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email. (RELATED: Did CNN Publish This Headline About Tucker Carlson?)

CNN hosted a televised town hall event with the former President on May 10, according to The Hill. More than three million viewers tuned into the event, which was moderated by the network’s “This Morning” host and former chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, the outlet indicated.

The event generated controversy as Trump reiterated claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and referred to E. Jean Carroll, the woman who accused him of rape 30 years ago, as a “wack job,” The Associated Press reported. Trump also sparred with Collins over his handling of classified documents, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time a false claim about CNN has circulated online. Back in March, Check Your Fact debunked a social media post purporting CNN had allegedly published an article announcing the death of Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman.