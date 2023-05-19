FACT CHECK: Did Anheuser-Busch Blame Elon Musk For Sales Dip?

A video shared on social media purports Anheuser-Busch has blamed Elon Musk for their declining sales in April and May.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Anheuser-Busch continues to face declining sales, seeing its fifth straight week of worsening sales drops, The New York Post reported. Bud Light has seen a 23.6% drop compared to last year at this time, while other beers owned by Anheuser-Busch, like Budweiser and Michelob Ultra, also saw a decline in sales.

The Facebook post purports the brewery blames Elon Musk for this decline. The post shares an article with the claim featuring images of Musk and Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris.

“Give me a friggin’ break!” the caption reads. “Own up to your stupid mistake! You just might try to understand that the 98% are starting to get tired of being bullied by the 2%.”

The claim stems from satire. There is no credible news report that suggests this claim was made. The shared link leads to an article from a website called SpaceXMania.com. The article has a satire disclaimer at the top of the piece.

The website’s “about section“ self-identifies as parody saying that they are “providing our readers with the latest news, analysis, and satire related to Elon Musk, Space, SpaceX, and everything in between.”

SpaceX Mania shared the article in their Facebook account, SpaceX Lover with a disclaimer in the caption, “NOTE: THIS IS SATIRE, NOT REAL NEWS.”(RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

