FACT CHECK: No, Video Doesn’t Show Lindsey Graham Getting Angry At Barack Obama

A video shared on Facebook claims to show South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham getting angry at former President Barack Obama.



Verdict: False

While Graham criticized Obama in the clip, he is not directly talking to Obama. The majority of the clip focuses on other issues.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video, viewed more than 10,000 times, claims an angry Graham humiliated Obama. The video’s caption reads, “Watch ANGRY Lindsey Graham gets up and HUMILIATES Obama after FOOLISH ‘care’ push to Biden.”

However, the video does not show Graham confronting Obama at all. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from July 2022 and shows Graham at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) summit. The 13-minute clip is cut from the 47-minute video.

Check Your Fact reviewed the 13-minute segment and the 47-minute video. Nowhere in the video does Graham ever confront Obama or humiliate him, as the Facebook video’s caption claims. He does criticize some Obama policies, such as the Affordable Healthcare Act, but the primary discussion was about the Chips and Science Act, alongside other economic issues.

Furthermore, there are no credible media reports about Graham confronting Obama. Neither Graham nor Obama posted about any alleged confrontation on their verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan Announce That Ray Epps Will Testify Against The FBI?)

This is not the first time a falsely captioned video has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting to show a fight between Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.