FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Publish An ‘RIP’ Tweet For Jeffrey Epstein?

A post shared on Twitter purports Elon Musk published a “Rest In Peace (RIP)” tweet for late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Verdict: False

An advanced Twitter search does not generate the purported tweet from Musk. There is no evidence he made the purported remark.

Musk was subpoenaed by the U.S. Virgin Islands following a lawsuit that JPMorgan Chase financially benefitted from Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking, according to CNN. The filing claims the U.S. Virgin Islands had unsuccessfully attempted to serve Musk the lawsuit in the past because Epstein “may have referred or attempted to refer” Musk to JPMorgan Chase as a client, CNBC reported.

“The woke left can’t decide if I’m anti-semitic or friends with a Jewish man (RIP) and it’s driving them crazy,” the purported tweet from Musk reads. “Did he just RIP Jeffrey Epstein???” The Twitter post’s caption reads. The post has received over 600,000 views at the time of publication.

The claim is false. An advanced Twitter search does not generate the purported tweet from Musk. Likewise, the tweet does not include the Twitter logo next to Musk’s blue verification check mark, which draws its authenticity into question. Twitter began rolling out affiliate logos back in April. On Apr. 7, the Twitter and Tesla CEO shared a post stating the measure would be “great for reducing impersonation risk.”

Affiliate badges were rolled out shortly after the Apr. 1 deadline for Twitter users to subscribe to Twitter Blue and pay for their verification or forfeit their blue check mark, according to First Post. The purpose of the affiliate badges is to direct attention back to the Twitter user’s parent account, the outlet indicated.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting he made the comment. If Musk had actually tweeted the comment about the late financier and sex offender, the media would’ve covered it. (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Tweet That He Was Closing Twitter?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Musk for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.