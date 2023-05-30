FACT CHECK: No, The Atlantic Did Not Publish An Article Saying ‘White Supremacy Is Now A Multi-Racial Movement’

A photo shared on Twitter purports The Atlantic published an article titled “White Supremacy is now a multi-racial movement.”

To my white brothers and sisters, please do not fold. Many of us see what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/1j0G4CLYrU — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) May 24, 2023

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for The Atlantic confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the outlet published no such article.

Fact Check:

The U.S. Secret Service detained a driver of a U-Haul truck that crashed into barriers in front of the White House on Monday, according to Reuters. The driver, a Missouri man, was arrested on multiple charges, and a Nazi flag was found on the scene, Politico reported.

The Twitter post purports The Atlantic ran an article claiming White Supremacy is no longer just a movement for white people. The screenshot allegedly shows The Atlantic’s header above an image of a U-Haul beside a Nazi flag on the ground.

“To my white brothers and sisters, please do not fold,” the post’s caption reads. “Many of us see what’s going on.”

The image is digitally fabricated, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports for a matching article from The Atlantic or any other media outlets. The Atlantic did, however, publish an article titled “Latinos Can Be White Supremacists.”

No results for the alleged article can be found on The Atlantic’s website or any of its verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Did The Atlantic Publish An Article Titled ‘The Evolution Of White Supremacy’?)

“It is a fake image. There is no such article from The Atlantic,” a spokesperson for The Atlantic confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

