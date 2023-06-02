FACT CHECK: No, Adam Schiff Was Not Hit With A $16 Million Fine

A video shared on Facebook claims California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff was hit with a $16 million fine in connection with the Russian-Donald Trump investigation.



Verdict: False

A resolution was introduced to censure Schiff and fine him $16 million in regard to the Trump-Russia investigation. It has not been voted on.

Fact Check:

Special counsel John Durham released his report into the Trump-Russia probe earlier this month, finding that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should have never launched its investigation, according to CNN. Schiff criticized the report in a tweet after its release, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Facebook video claims that Schiff was served with a $16 million fine. The video’s caption reads, “Adam Schiff Just Got Served – $16 Million Fine For Russia Collusion Investigation.” (RELATED: Is Congressman Adam Schiff Getting Impeached?)

This claim, however, is false as Schiff has not been served with a $16 million fine. If he had been served with such a fine, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Schiff has not released a statement indicating that he had been hit by a $16 million fine.

The claim stems from legislation introduced by Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna that would fine Schiff $16 million. The resolution has five co-sponsors and has not been voted on in Congress.

“This afternoon, Rep. Luna filed a privileged resolution, H. Res. 437, to censure, condemn, and fine Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) $16 million dollars (half the cost of the Russia investigation) for his egregious abuse of the trust of the American people,” Luna’s press release stated.

Schiff mentioned the resolution in a May 23 tweet. He did not state he had been fined $16 million.

Last week a GOP Representative filed a motion to expel me from the U.S. House of Representatives. Just now that same representative filed a motion to censure and fine me—to the tune of $16 million. They aren’t getting the message: It will not work. I will not back down. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) May 23, 2023

“Last week a GOP Representative filed a motion to expel me from the U.S. House of Representatives. Just now that same representative filed a motion to censure and fine me—to the tune of $16 million. They aren’t getting the message: It will not work. I will not back down,” Schiff tweeted.

Check Your Fact reached out to Schiff’s office for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.