FACT CHECK: Viral Video Of Conversation Between Lindsey Graham And Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Misleading

A video shared on Twitter purports to show South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham saying, “and the Russians are dying,” immediately followed by “the best money we’ve ever spent” during a recent conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“…and the Russians are dying. That’s the best money we’ve ever spent.” — Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/mzM5DUOd25 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 28, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

A longer video of Graham and Zelenskyy’s conversation shared by Reuters indicates the two phrases do not immediately follow each other.

Fact Check:

Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant Monday for Graham following an edited video showing a conversation between the U.S. Senator and Zelenskyy, according to The Associated Press. Graham responded to the arrest warrant on Twitter, writing a comment that included, “See you in The Hague!” Axios reported.

The Twitter video, viewed over six million times, purports to show Graham saying, “and the Russians are dying,” immediately followed by “the best money we’ve ever spent” during a recent conversation with Zelenskyy.

The claim is misleading. A longer video of Graham and Zelenskyy’s conversation shared by Reuters indicates the two phrases do not immediately follow each other.

The video opens with Zelenskyy and Graham greeting each other before they sit down to talk. Once the conversation begins, Zelenskyy says, “Free or die,” and Graham agrees with him. Later in the conversation, Graham also notes, “And the Russians are dying.”

In the second clip, Zelenskyy thanks Graham for visiting him and for the U.S.’ bipartisan support of Ukraine. When Zelenskyy says Ukraine has received $38 billion in support from the U.S., Graham responds that it’s “The best money we’ve ever spent.”

Likewise, Graham has neither addressed the purported claim via statements published on his website nor his verified social media accounts. Zelenskyy also has not publicly responded to the claim. (RELATED: No, Video Doesn’t Show Lindsey Graham Getting Angry At Barack Obama)

In addition, Check Your Fact has not found any credible news reports supporting the purported claim. Graham met with Zelenskyy on May 26, according to The Kyiv Independent.

Check Your Fact has contacted both Graham and Zelenskyy for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.