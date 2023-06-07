FACT CHECK: No, Elon Musk Did Not Make A Tweet Calling Grimes His ‘Little Hyperpop Kitty’

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows an April 2020 tweet of Twitter CEO Elon Musk calling then-girlfriend, Canadian musician Grimes, his “little hyperpop kitty.”

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no record of Musk publishing such a tweet.

Fact Check:

Musk predicts Target will face class-action lawsuits after its value sunk by $15 billion since the release of its collection for Pride month 2023, according to New York Post. Many have boycotted Target due to the company selling a “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuit, Newsweek reported.

The Twitter image allegedly shows a tweet from when Musk was dating musician Grimes in April 2020 with affectionate terminology. The image is a response to a post that reads “what’s the worst tweet of all time” and has been viewed over seven million times.

“Baby you’re my little hyperpop kitty,” the alleged tweet reads. “I want to give you all the lovey dovey care in the world and give you raspberries on your preggy tummy wummy! My exo-princess.”

The photo is digitally fabricated, however. The tweet cannot be found through a search of Musk’s verified Twitter account. It also cannot be found in a PolitiTweet archive of Musk’s tweets from around April 2020.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Twitter for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received. (RELATED: Are ‘Prominent Attorneys’ Investigating If Elon Musk Lied On His U.S. Citizenship Application?)



This is not the first time a fabricated tweet from Musk has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that he posted a “Rest In Peace (RIP)” tweet for late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.