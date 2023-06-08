FACT CHECK: Does Twitter Video Show A Demonstration In Poland In Support Of Russia?

A video shared on Twitter purportedly shows a massive pro-Russia demonstration in Poland.

THE POLISH PEOPLE SIDE WITH RUSSIA Watch this impressive demonstration in Warsaw – of almost a million Poles. They were praising their friendship with Russia and were disgusted by their government’s support for the Ukronazis, who killed 100,000s of Poles in WW2. If you have… https://t.co/BajnaSGsw3 — Make Peace Now; alternative news (@AlternatNews) June 4, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. The demonstration was against Poland’s government and not in support of Russia.

Fact Check:

Hundreds of thousands of protestors gathered in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday to protest the country’s nationalist government, according to CNN. Poland’s state broadcasting authority has received ample criticism for its coverage of the protest, which is possibly Poland’s largest protest in decades, according to AP News.

The Twitter post purports Polish citizens gathered for a large demonstration in support of Russia. The video pans over a large crowd that fills several streets and claims the Russian flags can be seen in the crowd.

“THE POLISH PEOPLE SIDE WITH RUSSIA,” the tweet reads. “Watch this impressive demonstration in Warsaw – of almost a million Poles. They were praising their friendship with Russia and were disgusted by their government’s support for the Ukronazis, who killed 100,000s of Poles in WW2.”

The video is miscaptioned, however. There was a demonstration in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday, but it was against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and not in support of Russia, according to Politico. PiS had just passed legislation forming a probe on Poland’s security. There are no credible news reports about a rally in Poland in support of Russia.



There are no Russian flags in the video. The Twitter user acknowledged in a follow-up tweet that the video does not actually show the Russian flag. (RELATED: Video Claims 1,000 Polish K2 Tanks On Russian Border)

I have investigated some feedback and they are right. The „Russian Flag“ is an artefact. pic.twitter.com/xUdAADLFbs — Make Peace Now; alternative news (@AlternatNews) June 5, 2023

Check Your Fact has reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Poland for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.