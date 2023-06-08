FACT CHECK: Did A Fight Ensue After James Comer Revealed A Bombshell Claim About Hunter Biden?

A video shared on Facebook purports a fight ensued on the House floor after Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer allegedly revealed a bombshell about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.



Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. Comer neither appears in the original video, which shows a Feb. 8 House Oversight Committee hearing, nor does he reveal a bombshell about the younger Biden.

Fact Check:

Comer will receive a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) briefing Monday over allegations that President Biden had purportedly accepted a bribe while he was vice president, according to NBC News. The FBI will show Comer a redacted document in relation to the allegations, CNN reported.

“F.ight BREAKS as C.omer SHUTS UP Biden’s lawyer with B0MBSHELL Zelensky’s claim over Hunter,” the Facebook video’s caption purports. The video has received over 1,000 views at the time of publication.

The video’s caption is inaccurate. The original video, published via C-SPAN, shows a Feb. 8 House Oversight Committee hearing regarding Twitter’s handling of a New York Post story about the younger Biden’s alleged laptop.

In the video, South Carolina Republican Rep. William Timmons questions former Twitter executives Vijaya Gadde and Yoel Roth about their decision to censor the New York Post story on the social media platform. Timmons called out Gadde and Roth’s decision as wrong and said their actions undermined the American people’s trust.

Comer neither appears in the original video of the hearing nor does he reveal a bombshell about the younger Biden. Biden’s lawyer is also not present at the hearing, and no fight occurs at any point.

In addition, the claim does not appear on Comer’s website or his verified social media accounts. The White House also has not publicly commented on the claim.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating a fight ensued on the House floor after Comer allegedly revealed a bombshell about the younger Biden. (RELATED: No, Adam Schiff Was Not Hit With A $16 Million Fine)

Check Your Fact has contacted Comer’s office and the White House for comment regarding the claim and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.