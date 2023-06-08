FACT CHECK: Viral Post Does Not Show Chick-Fil-A Logo With Pride Flag

An image shared on Twitter purports to show fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A’s logo with an LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

Verdict: False

The image stems from a post made in a Facebook group in 2012 and is intended as parody. The image does not appear on Chick-fil-A’s website or its verified social media accounts.

Fact Check:

Chick-fil-A has drawn anger among conservatives who’ve accused the fast food restaurant chain of going “woke” following a social media post highlighting its Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, according to the New York Post. Despite the recent backlash, Erick McReynolds has maintained the role since November 2021, Forbes reported.

“Chikfila [sic] has fallen,” the Twitter post, viewed over 200,000 times, purports. The post features an image of the fast food restaurant chain’s logo with an LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

The purported image does not appear on Chick-fil-A’s website or its verified social media accounts, however. Check Your Fact was able to trace the image back to a 2012 post made by a Facebook group called “National Gay Day at Chick-Fil-A.” The post indicates that the image is intended as parody and not meant to be taken seriously.

“Chick-Fil-A, its logo, the ‘Chicken C’ and all related designs are a registered trademark of Chick-Fil-A. This image is intended to be shown as parody and under Fair Use,” the post’s caption reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating the fast food restaurant chain had featured the LGBTQ+ Pride flag in its logo. (RELATED: Did Chick-Fil-A Donate To Anti-LGBTQ Organizations After Promising Not To?)

Chick-fil-A has faced controversy in the past for donating money to allegedly anti-LGBTQ+ organizations such as the Salvation Army and the Paul Anderson Youth Home, according to Vox. In 2019, the fast food restaurant chain announced it would no longer donate to the Salvation Army and other organizations that had been criticized for their alleged anti-LGBTQ+ stance, CNN reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted Chick-fil-A Corporate for comment regarding the claim and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.