FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Fighting In Belgorod

A video shared on Twitter claims to show fighting in Belgorod, Russia.

BELGOROD’S LIBERATION IS AT HAND There is active fighting in Belgorod between RDK (Russian Vomubteer Corps) and the Putinist forces. Things have just turned hotter than an oven. pic.twitter.com/P8ckxB05vC — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) June 1, 2023

Verdict: False

The video was taken in Ukraine, not Russia. It appears that the video was taken in May 2022.

The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps have been launching cross-border raids into Russia’s Belgorod region, according to The Washington Post. These Russian fighters, aligned with Ukraine, have also used weapons provided by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries during its raids, the outlet reported.

A video, with more than 770,000 impressions, claims to show fighting in Belgorod. The video shows a fire spreading in a building.

“BELGOROD’S LIBERATION IS AT HAND. There is active fighting in Belgorod between RDK (Russian Vomubteer Corps) and the Putinist forces. Things have just turned hotter than an oven,” the tweet reads.

However, the video is not from the recent fighting in Belgorod. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found what appears to be the same building on fire in a news article from May 2022. The image was taken in Donetsk city, with the Izyum supermarket caught on fire as a result of shelling, according to the article.

The video was geolocated to Donetsk city by John Helin, a Finnish freelance fact-checker, on Twitter. Check Your Fact verified the geolocation using Google Maps. (RELATED: Did Ukraine Destroy Dozens Of Russian Tanks In Belgorod?)

This is from Donetsk. Not Belgorod. There is conveniently a street view dot right in front of it. Filmed from 47.9418, 37.6009https://t.co/dVJyDF3AIj@GeoConfirmed https://t.co/QTEuVT52zZ pic.twitter.com/Ttcx9n6Igq — John Helin (@J_JHelin) June 1, 2023

“This is from Donetsk. Not Belgorod. There is conveniently a street view dot right in front of it. Filmed from 47.9418, 37.6009,” Helin tweeted.

This is not the first time fighting in Belgorod has been used to spread misinformation online. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image allegedly showing the wife of the Governor of Belgorod fleeing the area.