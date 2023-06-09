FACT CHECK: Did KitchenAid Withdraw Their Products From Target?

A post shared on Facebook claims KitchenAid withdrew their products from Target.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence KitchenAid pulled its products from Target. The origin of the claim appears to be a satire website.

Fact Check:

Target has lost around $13 billion in value, as it faces boycotts from conservatives over Pride merchandise and backlash from the LGBT+ community over its decision to pull some of those products, according to Fox Business.

The Facebook post claims KitchenAid decided to pull its products from Target. The Facebook post reads,”American Icon KitchenAid Pulls Its Products From Target: ‘We Have Different Values.'”

This claim, however, lacks evidence. If KitchenAid had decided to pull its merchandise, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. KitchenAid does not appear to have issued a press release announcing it would be pulling its products from Target.

The origin of the claim appears to be from the Dunning-Kruger Times, a satirical website. The website offers a disclaimer that they are a parody website stating, “Dunningkruger.club is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” (RELATED: No, Target Is Not Offering ‘Tuck-Friendly’ Bathing Suits For Children)

Check Your Fact also reviewed Target’s websites and found KitchenAid products available. Target cut the prices on some KitchenAid products last month, according to Food and Wine.

Misinformation around Target is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Target was selling a shirt that said “Satan respects pronouns.” Check Your Fact reached out to Target and KitchenAid for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.