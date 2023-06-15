FACT CHECK: No, Russia Does Not Control 90% Of Ukraine

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on Facebook claims Russia controls 90% of Ukraine.

Verdict: False

Russia controls about 18% of Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

Fact Check:

Ukraine launched several attacks in southern and eastern Ukraine, claiming a few villages and pushing the Russian troops out of other positions, according to The Associated Press. Russia has claimed that Ukraine has suffered heavy losses, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 118,000 times, claims Russian controls 90% of Ukraine. The video’s caption reads, “Douglas MacGregor – Russia Has 90% CONTROL Over Ukraine.”

This claim, however, is false. Russia controls 18% of Ukraine, according to The New York Times. The Associated Press estimates that Russia controls about 1/5 or 20% of Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War, a non-partisan think tank, also published a series of maps showing that the vast majority of Ukrainian territory remains under control of Ukraine. The map also shows that Ukraine has made some gains in Russian-occupied territory. (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)

Check Your Fact also reviewed the video and did not hear McGregor’s claim that Russia controlled 90% of Ukraine. While he made other dubious claims about Ukrainian and Russian casualties, McGregor’s analysis was mostly towards the future, such as Ukraine’s counteroffensive and potential Russian operations against Odesa and Kharkiv.

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming that Ukraine surrounded all of Russia’s military with 20,000 troops.

