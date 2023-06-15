FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Canada’s Wildfires Were Planned

A TikTok video shared on Instagram purports the recent wildfires in Canada were planned.

Verdict: False

The original video, uploaded to YouTube by the British Columbia Wildfire Service, shows a planned ignition in response to the Donnie Creek Wildfire. There is no evidence suggesting the recent wildfires in Canada were planned.

The recent wildfires in Canada are believed to be the result of warm, dry conditions and lightning strikes, according to CBS News. Smoke from the fires impacted the air quality in 18 U.S. cities, including New York, NBC News reported.

“It was a set up,” text overlay on the Tik Tok video shared via Instagram purports. The video, liked over 1,000 times, includes a clip of a helicopter setting fire to a forest. The British Columbia Wildfire Service logo is visible in the bottom right corner of the clip.

The claim is false. The original video, uploaded to YouTube by the British Columbia Wildfire Service, shows a planned ignition in response to the Donnie Creek Wildfire.

“The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Donnie Creek wildfire within the Prince George Fire Centre,” the video’s caption reads in part. The British Columbia Wildfire Service indicates it performed two successful planned ignitions on Jun. 1 and 2, which “secured 55 kilometers of line along the south flank of the fire.”

A Jun. 8 update on the Donnie Creek Wildfire that has been posted to the entity’s website reveals the fire’s estimated size is 352,678 hectares. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

Jean Strong, a spokesperson for the British Columbia Wildfire Service, confirmed the video showed a planned ignition, according to Politifact. In addition, Strong told the outlet that the recent wildfires were not planned.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the fires were planned and have contacted the British Columbia Wildfire Service for comment regarding the claim.