FACT CHECK: No, Trump Did Not Save Children From Sex Trafficking In Underground Tunnels In New York?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Donald Trump Appearing Noticeably Older
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Jim Jordan Released A Document Implicating Jerry Nadler With Hunter Biden
FACT CHECK: No, Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Include A 'Nationwide Pornography Ban' In The Debt Ceiling Bill
FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Say He Will Not Be Paying His Lawyers Until They Convince The DOJ To Drop His Indictment?