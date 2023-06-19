FACT CHECK: Does Eerie Video Show Alien In Las Vegas Family’s Yard?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows an alien in the backyard of a Las Vegas home.

Verdict: False

The video has been digitally altered.

Fact Check:

Former U.S. intelligence official David Grusch has claimed that the U.S. Government has in their possession craft of “non-human origin,” The Guardian reported. The whistleblower claims the information is being illegally withheld from Congress.

The Twitter post claims to show footage of an alien wandering behind a home in Las Vegas. The video plays an audio of a 911 call regarding a UFO sighting.

“Watch!” the caption reads. “Actual #Alien Footage from the Las #Vegas #UFO Landing….On Duty Area Las Vegas Police Captured Clear Dash Footage of the Flying UFO Aircraft on their Patrol Car Minutes Before. The Same Officers Also Responded to Scene Where this Gentleman Recorded this Footage.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is authentic. The video appears to have stemmed from a visual effect TikTok account. The video can be seen on the account with hashtags identifying it as CGI. The account has several other videos that are also digitally altered.

The video uses audio from a recent 911 call to the Las Vegas police department. News outlet NBC4 reported the family claimed to have seen an alien object crash in their backyard. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

This is not the first time a misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that the judge assigned to Trump’s federal court case was at his rally.