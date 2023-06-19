FACT CHECK: No, Book Titled ‘Mom And Dad’s Swinger Party’ Is Not Intended For Children

A video shared on Twitter alleges a book titled “Mom and Dad’s Swinger Party” is intended for children.

A children’s book about swingers, I wonder if it’s available in the school library? pic.twitter.com/4EtBSbg4hy — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 2, 2023

Verdict: False

The tweet is miscaptioned. The book was written by an author who writes “dark humor” books intended for adults. The author of the book confirmed it is intended for an adult audience in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

A Kansas City-area library has banned Pride displays in children’s and teen’s sections, according to NPR. This change was due to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft enacting new rules forbidding “age-inappropriate” displays in children’s and teen’s sections, Advocate reported.

The Twitter post purports a book about swinger parties was written for children. The video shows an illustrated book about a child that has swinger parties while a woman reads it aloud.

“A children’s book about swingers, I wonder if it’s available in the school library?” the tweet reads.

The video is miscaptioned, however. The author, Brad Gosse, publishes “dark humor books.” His website reads, “Brad is a comedian living in Toronto, Canada. He loves to entertain people whether it be through his jokes or his books. He started publishing his ‘children’s books’ in 2019. He has published over 120 dark humor books so far.”

Gosse’s bio on Amazon says, “Brad’s books are for adults who love dark humor, inappropriate jokes and don’t care for political correctness.” (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Scott Wiener Holding A Book Titled ‘Don’t Tell Mom Or Dad?)

“I’m a comedian. My books are written for adults, only available online and don’t contain anything more than a PG13 level of content,” Gosse told Check Your Fact in an email.

Gosse stated that his work has previously been falsely labeled as children’s books to “manufacture outrage” online.

Misinformation regarding pride month events have circulated widely on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting Italy had changed pride month to “family pride month.”