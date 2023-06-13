FACT CHECK: No, Italy Did Not Change Pride Month To ‘Family Pride Month’

A video shared on YouTube claims Italy has changed Pride month to “Family Pride Month.”

Verdict: False

There are no credible news reports or statements from Italy’s prime minister to corroborate this claim.

Fact Check:

A right-wing leader for Italy’s Lazio region has made the decision to withdraw from the pride parade, according to The Guardian. LGBTQ+ rights have been a sensitive topic for Italy since right-wing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni came into power nine months ago, vowing to combat “LGBT lobby,” Reuters reported.

A YouTube short claims that Italy has replaced Pride month with “Family Pride Month.” The video features a slide show of images, starting with a photo of Meloni. with a young man narrating and explaining that the alleged “Family Pride Month” would “celebrate traditional families and the mothers and fathers who raise them.”

This claim is baseless, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the alleged change. Likewise, there are statements regarding the claim on Meloni’s website or any of her verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show Fireworks After Major Italian Soccer Team Win?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Italy and Meloni’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.

This is not the first time misinformation regarding Pride month has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that a Ford commercial showing a truck with pride flag colors was created for 2023 Pride month.