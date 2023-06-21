FACT CHECK: Has The U.S. Military Been Deployed To Miami To Protect Trump?

A post shared on Facebook purports the U.S. military has been deployed to Miami to protect former President Donald Trump in relation to his scheduled Tuesday appearance in federal court.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from an article published on a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the claim.

Fact Check:

Trump was booked by authorities ahead of his 3 p.m. scheduled court appearance Tuesday, according to The Washington Post. Trump was recently indicted on 37 charges in relation to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office, Fox News reported.

The Facebook post purports the U.S. military has been deployed to Miami to protect Trump in relation to his scheduled Tuesday appearance in federal court. The post further claims U.S. Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Gen. Eric M. Smith purportedly told Trump he would deploy 500 troops to Miami during a recent phone conversation the pair had.

Smith also supposedly told Trump to stay in Palm Beach after he’d initially advised him to ignore the “fraudulent indictment,” according to the post.

The claim is false and stems from a Jun. 9 article published by the website, “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

Likewise, the claim neither appears on the U.S. Marine Corps’ website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, neither the Department of Defense (DOD) nor the former Republican President has publicly commented on the purported claim.

Furthermore, Check Your Fact has found no credible news reports suggesting the U.S. military had been deployed to Miami to protect Trump or that Smith had given any such order. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show Donald Trump Appearing Noticeably Older)

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Marine Corps and DOD for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.