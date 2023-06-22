FACT CHECK: Does Image Show An Overcrowded Beach In China?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows a beach in China so crowded, you cannot see the sand.

Beach in China, if you lose your child, I guess, you just have to make another one. pic.twitter.com/0D8SD8Knla — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) June 14, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The photo was taken in Brazil.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post claims a Chinese beach is greatly overcrowded. The image shows so many people on a beach that the sand is not visible.

“Beach in China,” the post reads. “If you lose your child, I guess, you just have to make another one.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that this photo was taken in China. The image dates back to 2013 in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The crowd was gathered to see Pope Francis speak at mass during Catholicism’s World Youth Day, according to The Guardian.

An estimated 3 million people flock to Copacabana beach for the event. Francis encouraged the crowd saying, “Go and don’t be afraid of serving,” BBC reported. The Pope’s visit did see a security risk when police were unable to stop a crowd from mobbing his car, CNN reported. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

