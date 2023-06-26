FACT CHECK: Was The Poor Air Quality In New York City Caused By Solar Engineering?

A video shared on social media purports that the recent smoky New York City air was caused by Bill Gates’ ‘sun dimming’ technology and not by wildfires.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Changing winds will bring smoke to the midwestern United States from the continued wildfires burning in Canada, Fox Weather reported. The report indicated that the fires have caused some of the worst air quality for New York City.

The Instagram post purports the recent haze that covered New York City recently was caused by Solar Geoengineering. The video shows a clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight in which Carlson reported on the efforts allegedly backed by Gates to cool down the earth.

“Is the lack of sun due to Canadian wildfire smoke, or Bill Gates’ ‘sun-dimming technology’?” the caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. Credible news reports indicated that the poor air quality was caused by wildfires in Canada. Millions of acres of forests were burned, CNBC news reported. Videos shared by CBS News showed the extent of the fires. Video taken at the International Space Station released that the fires were visible from space.

Air quality is in the ‘Unhealthy’, ‘Very Unhealthy’, and ‘Hazardous’ categories across our area today according to the EPA due to wildfire smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/GtCK3aOlcG — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

Gates has invested In Harvard University’s solar geoengineering technology that is experimenting with releasing dust and sulfur into the stratosphere in an effort to curb the heat of the sun and cool the earth, according to Forbes. (RELATED: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?)

